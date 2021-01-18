Infamous 'Trump baby' balloon to be displayed at Museum of London

The infamous "Trump baby blimp" that greeted outgoing President Donald Trump during a to the U.K. and followed him to his international visits around the world will be enshrined in the Museum of London after Trump leaves office on Wednesday.

The Museum of London confirmed Monday that the balloon was in its possession.

The 20-foot tall balloon, which depicts Trump as a diapered baby, first gained international attention in the summer of 2018, when Trump made his first trip to the U.K. Prior to his arrival, London Mayor Sadiq Khan granted approval for the balloon to fly near the Parliament building during a "Stop Trump" march.

Since then, the balloon has greeted Trump at his subsequent visits to the U.K. as well as at several of his rallies in the United States.

"London has always been an open, ever-evolving polyglot city. A haven for knowledge, tradition and controversy and over thousands of years we have played host to many a historic protest," Museum of London Director Sharon Ament said in a statement to CNN. "By collecting the baby blimp we can mark the wave of feeling that washed over the city that day and capture a particular moment of resistance — a feeling still relevant today as we live through these exceptionally challenging times — that ultimately shows Londoners banding together in the face of extreme adversity."

"While we're pleased that the Trump Baby can now be consigned to history along with the man himself, we're under no illusions that this is the end of the story," the organizers behind the balloon — who include climate activist Leo Murray — said in a statement to Reuters. "We hope the baby's place in the museum will stand as a reminder of when London stood against Trump — but will prompt those who see it to examine how they can continue the fight."