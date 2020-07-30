Incumbent mayor of tiny Arizona town faces longtime rival

TUSAYAN, Ariz. (AP) — The mayoral race in Arizona's tiniest town features two candidates who have been at odds for years.

Tuesday's primary election will decide who oversees Tusayan outside the Grand Canyon's South Rim entrance. The candidates are incumbent Mayor Craig Sanderson, an air tour pilot, and Clarinda Vail, whose family settled the area nearly a century ago.

They've sparred over building heights, who administers the flood plain in town and plans for a massive development. Sanderson says Vail has stymied progress in the town. Vail says Sanderson has a record of failures. Just over 240 people are registered to vote.

