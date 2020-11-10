Incumbent Democrat Tom O'Halleran wins Arizona 1st District seat, per CNN

Democratic incumbent Tom O'Halleran has defeated Republican Tiffany Shedd to win a third term representing Arizona's 1st Congressional District, according to a projection from CNN.

O'Halleran won the seat in 2016 after Ann Kirkpatrick left to wage a failed bid to defeat Republican Sen. John McCain.

According to his website, O’Halleran was a detective with the Chicago Police Department before starting his own business on the East Coast.

O’Halleran has served three consecutive terms in the Arizona House of Representatives and one term in the Senate.

Republican challenger Tiffany Shedd is a small business owner, farmer, lawyer and small-business owner in Eloy. According to her website, she is a "constitutional conservative."

The 1st District covers much of northeastern Arizona, including the Navajo Nation, and sweeps south through rural eastern Arizona.

It has been won by Democrats since it was re-drawn prior to the 2012 election.

O'Halleran released the following statement Monday:

“I am truly overwhelmed by the passionate support my campaign received this year from voters and volunteers of all political parties. I want to thank the hardworking Arizonans that engaged with voters during these stressful and unprecedented times.

“Whether you voted by mail, early at the polls, or on Election Day in person, Arizonans turned out in droves and participated in our democracy this year at unprecedented levels. It has been wonderful to see such engagement. And voters were clear--they want commonsense, bipartisan policy-making.

"I am honored to be able to serve Arizona families in Washington for another term. Now more than ever, we need leaders in Washington who will put party politics aside and work together to address this pandemic, protect Arizonans’ health care, and rebuild our rural economies. In the next two years, I will continue to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get results for Arizonans. Thank you.”