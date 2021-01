Participants in an inauguration rehearsal on the West Front of U.S. Capitol have been evacuated by security officials, the Associated Press reports.

Officials later said the evacuation was due to a fire several blocks away and is not due to a security threat.

D.C.'s fire and EMS department later tweeted that the fire was taking place in the 100 block of H Street SE, which is located five to six blocks south of the Capitol.

This story is breaking and will be updated.