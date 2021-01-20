Inauguration Day: Joe Biden prepares to be sworn in as 46th president of the United States

UPDATE, 8 a.m. ET: President Donald Trump is preparing to leave the White House for the final time of his term.

Marine One will take Trump to Joint Base Andrrews, where he's expected to deliver an address before boarding Air Force One. He's expected to arrive in Florida later today at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

Trump's decision to not attend Biden's inauguration breaks with longstanding precedent that typically signifies a peaceful transfer of power. Trump will be one of just a handful of presidents not to attend the inauguration ceremony of his elected successor.

Upon leaving the White House for the last time, Trump called it a "great honor" to serve as president and said that he "loved" the American people.

ORIGINAL STORY: Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States Wednesday, bringing to an end an election season unlike any in the country's history.

Biden's path to the presidency included an improbable comeback following two humiliating defeats in the Democratic primary, a bitter campaign disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and months-long protests against police brutality, several days of delayed election results and a transition marred by violence from his successor's supporters.

Despite the challenges, Biden will take the oath of office at the U.S. Capitol at noon ET. Wednesday's inauguration ceremony will take place in front of an empty National Mall due to the COVID-19 pandemic and threats of violence.

Alongside him will be his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

When Harris is sworn-in as vice president Wednesday, she will be the first woman, the first person of color and the first person of South Asian descent to serve in the role.

In a break with precedent, President Donald Trump will not attend Biden's inauguration ceremony Wednesday. He'll be one of just a handful of presidents not to attend his successor's inauguration, a tradition that typically symbolizes a peaceful transfer of power.

Vice President Mike Pence has said he will attend Wednesday's ceremony.

Biden and Harris are expected to arrive at the Capitol at 11:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday.