Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

In a win for Uber and Lyft, California passes Proposition 22

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Richard Vogel/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield in downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
In a win for Uber and Lyft, California passes Proposition 22
Posted at 4:18 AM, Nov 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-04 06:18:10-05

Californians have voted to carve out specific gig workers from a state employment law about who is considered an employee and eligible for benefits.

That means people who drive for Uber and Lyft will remain classified as independent contractors and will not be eligible for employee benefits.

A California Supreme Court decision in 2018 created a strict test to decide whether a self-employed worker, like gig workers, should be considered employees.

In response to the ruling, lawmakers amended Assembly Bill 5 in 2019 to add additional professions where services could be provided by independent contractors, and would not necessarily be employees. However, no changes were made for app-based companies like Lyft, Uber and DoorDash.

The state law made app-based drivers employees, and would pay them for their time both while they are driving and they are waiting for a new ride, and offer employee benefits like paid sick leave and workers compensation for one-the-job injuries, the Los Angeles Times explains.

Since the proposition has passed, drivers will remain categorized as independent contractors, although the proposition includes wording to require companies to provide an hourly wage for time spent driving equal to 120% of minimum wage.

The language also gives drivers a stipend for purchasing health insurance coverage when their driving time averages at least 15 hours a week. However, only hours spent driving counts toward that total, not the time spent waiting between trips.

Proposition 22 was launched and partially funded by Lyft and Uber. Nearly $200 million was spent on the campaign for this proposition alone.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Election 2020 Guide

ELECTION 2020 RESULTS