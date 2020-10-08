House Speaker Pelosi says she’ll talk about the 25th amendment on Friday

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, after being asked about the White House’s response to the coronavirus, told reporters on Thursday to “come here tomorrow” to talk about the 25th amendment.

The 25th amendment to the US Constitution spells out the presidential line of succession.

The amendment has four sections:

1- When a president dies or resigns, the vice president finishes the term.

2- When there is a vice presidential vacancy, the House and Senate votes to confirm a replacement nominated by the president.

3 - When a president needs to temporarily cede power, he or she can hand the duties to the vice president who then becomes the acting president.

4 - The vice president and a majority of secretaries can vote to remove the president if the president is "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.

Unlike impeachment, which is the process Congress can use to remove a president, Pelosi and members of Congress have no say in the removal of a president via the 25th amendment. As to why Pelosi brought up the 25th amendment on Thursday, she replied, “If you want to talk about that, we’ll see you tomorrow.”

Pelosi then criticized the White House for not stating the president last submitted a negative coronavirus.

“I think that the public needs to know the health condition of the President. There’s one question they refuse to answer. Before he got the virus and admitted to it, when was his last negative test? When was his last negative test? To make a judgment on the actions that were taken after that,” Pelosi said.

