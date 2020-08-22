Menu

House passes bill to reverse changes blamed for mail delays

Posted at 4:00 PM, Aug 22, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved legislation that would reverse recent changes in U.S. Postal Service operations.

The measure would also send $25 billion in emergency funds to shore up the agency ahead of November's presidential election.

Passage was 257 to 150 and came after heated debate.

President Donald Trump had urged a no vote, calling concerns over mail delivery a “hoax," and the White House says he will veto the bill if it passes the GOP-led Senate.

More than two dozen Republicans broke with the president and backed the legislation.

