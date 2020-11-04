House Democrats on track to retain the House

As Democrats remain nervous over the status of the Senate and White House, Democrats will likely retain the House.

As of midnight ET, Democrats have flipped two seats in their favor, while Republicans have flipped two.

The two seats gained by Democrats both came in North Carolina. Deborah Ross took the state’s second congressional district, while Kathy Manning won the state’s sixth congressional district. Both seats were open as the two GOP incumbents were not in the general election.

The Republicans gained a seat in Florida’s 26th district as Carlos Gimenez upended incumbent Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. Mucarsel-Powell was only a one-term member of Congress as she herself defeated an incumbent GOP representative. The Florida 27th was also a turnover for Republicans, as Maria Elvira Salazar defeated Rep. Donna Shalala, who was a freshman first elected in 2018.

