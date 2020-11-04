Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

House Democrats on track to retain the House

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
House Democrats on track to retain the House
Posted at 8:59 PM, Nov 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-04 00:04:02-05

As Democrats remain nervous over the status of the Senate and White House, Democrats will likely retain the House.

As of midnight ET, Democrats have flipped two seats in their favor, while Republicans have flipped two.

The two seats gained by Democrats both came in North Carolina. Deborah Ross took the state’s second congressional district, while Kathy Manning won the state’s sixth congressional district. Both seats were open as the two GOP incumbents were not in the general election.

The Republicans gained a seat in Florida’s 26th district as Carlos Gimenez upended incumbent Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. Mucarsel-Powell was only a one-term member of Congress as she herself defeated an incumbent GOP representative. The Florida 27th was also a turnover for Republicans, as Maria Elvira Salazar defeated Rep. Donna Shalala, who was a freshman first elected in 2018.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.