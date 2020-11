TUCSON, Ariz. — Democrat Raul Grijalva has defeated Republican Daniel Wood in Arizona's 3rd Congressional District election, according to the Associated Press.

The 3rd District includes Santa Cruz County and portions of Maricopa, Pima, Pinal, and Yuma counties.

Grijalva, who was the incumbent leading into this election, was first elected to the CD3 seat in 2002.

