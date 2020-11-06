Menu

GOP lawmakers criticize Trump for sowing distrust in election

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee member Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during the committee's business meeting where it will consider new subpoenas in the "Crossfire Hurricane"/Burisma investigation on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Posted at 6:40 PM, Nov 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-05 20:40:04-05

As President Donald Trump attempted to sow doubt on this week’s presidential election during a Thursday news conference, several Republican lawmakers criticized Trump for his comments.

Currently, Joe Biden is projected to be ahead in the Electoral College vote. Biden is ahead by a 264-213 margin, according to the Associated Press.

Trump made a multitude of false and misleading statements to sow doubt into the legitimacy of the election. Among them, Trump said that he won the state of Michigan. Biden won Michigan by a 150,000- vote margin.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was among those who offered the strongest criticism of Trump.

Among those who also spoke out was Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who was the only Republican to vote to impeach Trump earlier this year. Romney was more muted with his response, not mentioning Trump directly.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who just won re-election for his sixth term, referred to Trump’s comments as “insane.”

