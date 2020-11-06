GOP lawmakers criticize Trump for sowing distrust in election

As President Donald Trump attempted to sow doubt on this week’s presidential election during a Thursday news conference, several Republican lawmakers criticized Trump for his comments.

Currently, Joe Biden is projected to be ahead in the Electoral College vote. Biden is ahead by a 264-213 margin, according to the Associated Press.

Trump made a multitude of false and misleading statements to sow doubt into the legitimacy of the election. Among them, Trump said that he won the state of Michigan. Biden won Michigan by a 150,000- vote margin.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was among those who offered the strongest criticism of Trump.

There is no defense for the President’s comments tonight undermining our Democratic process. America is counting the votes, and we must respect the results as we always have before. No election or person is more important than our Democracy. https://t.co/BOO2iaTsEf — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) November 6, 2020

Among those who also spoke out was Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who was the only Republican to vote to impeach Trump earlier this year. Romney was more muted with his response, not mentioning Trump directly.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who just won re-election for his sixth term, referred to Trump’s comments as “insane.”