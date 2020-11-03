GOP in tough fight to hold US Senate seat as Arizona changes

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican Martha McSally is trying to hold onto the late John McCain’s former seat in Congress but faces a tough fight from Democrat Mark Kelley in a crucial U.S. Senate contest.

Democrats are optimistic that Arizona’s changing demographics and President Donald Trump’s unpopularity among some voters can push retired astronaut Kelly to victory in Tuesday’s election.

No matter who wins, Arizona will have a senator from Tucson for the first time since Democrat Dennis DeConcini left office in 1995. Kelly has presented himself as an independent voice. McSally has tried to label him as a vote for liberal priorities.

