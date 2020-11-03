Menu

GOP in tough fight to hold US Senate seat as Arizona changes

Mark Kelly, Martha McSally
Posted at 9:31 AM, Nov 03, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican Martha McSally is trying to hold onto the late John McCain’s former seat in Congress but faces a tough fight from Democrat Mark Kelley in a crucial U.S. Senate contest.

Democrats are optimistic that Arizona’s changing demographics and President Donald Trump’s unpopularity among some voters can push retired astronaut Kelly to victory in Tuesday’s election.

No matter who wins, Arizona will have a senator from Tucson for the first time since Democrat Dennis DeConcini left office in 1995. Kelly has presented himself as an independent voice. McSally has tried to label him as a vote for liberal priorities.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

