Georgia recount discovers 2,600 uncounted ballots in presidential election

Brynn Anderson/AP
Election personnel counts ballots as votes are counted at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Georgia recount discovers 2,600 uncounted ballots in presidential election
Posted at 8:45 AM, Nov 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-17 10:45:41-05

The recount effort underway in Georgia has uncovered roughly 2,600 ballots that hadn’t originally been included in the tally.

State officials say county election officials in Floyd County didn’t upload in-person early votes from a memory card into a ballot scanning machine, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution newspaper.

Floyd County is located in northwest Georgia.

In the uncounted votes, there were 1,643 new votes for President Donald Trump and 865 votes for President-elect Joe Biden. County officials say these ballots rectify their discrepancy between the number of people who checked-in to vote and the number of ballots counted in Floyd County.

“It’s not an equipment issue. It’s a person not executing their job properly,” said Gabriel Sterling, the state’s voting system manager. “This is the kind of situation that requires a change at the top of their management side."

The head of the Republican Party in Floyd County said the issue was concerning, but “doesn’t appear to be a widespread issue,” and he was glad the ballot audit revealed it.

Georgia’s audit of the nearly 5 million ballots cast is set to be finalized Friday.

