Gender gap among Latino voters seen in some families

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
PHOENIX (AP) — President Donald Trump is putting up a fight for Latino voters in key swing states with Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Polls show Biden with a commanding overall lead with Hispanic voters, a diverse group that defies neat political categories.

Still, about 3 in 10 registered Latino voters nationwide back Trump, roughly consistent with how Latinos voted in 2018 congressional elections and in 2016.

Latino men, like men of other races, support Trump more than Hispanic women, and in some cases, in contrast to members of their own families.

The nagging divide highlights the defining role that gender, maybe even more than race could have in the election.

