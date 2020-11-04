Menu

Arizona, New Jersey approves recreational marijuana

A sweeping bill to legalize marijuana, expunge criminal records and reinvest in communities impacted by prohibition has made it through committee.
Four states consider legalizing marijuana
Posted at 8:25 PM, Nov 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-03 23:35:37-05

Two states have approved legalizing marijuana, and two others had it on their ballot but election results are not in yet.

The measure is projected to pass in New Jersey and Arizona. The measures would make recreational use of marijuana legal for people 21 and older.

The Arizona measure also allows people convicted of certain marijuana crimes to seek expungement of their records.

Lawmakers in New Jersey were unable to pass legislation about marijuana and eventually put it on the ballot for voters to decide.

Measures to legalize marijuana is also on the ballot in Montana and South Dakota.

Marijuana is still illegal on the national level, however 11 states and the District of Columbia have already legalized it and sell it without interference from the federal government.

