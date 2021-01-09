Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen agrees to provide testimony on 'wrongdoing' by Trump, Trump family

As President Donald Trump prepares for his last day in the White House, a former Trump advocate is ready to do his part to protect Trump from destroying "America's democracy."

On Friday, Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen tweeted that he was asked and has agreed to testify on "the wrongdoing" by Trump and his family.

"I have been asked and have agreed to cooperate with multiple government agencies to provide testimony on the wrongdoing by #Trump and the #TrumpFamily," Cohen tweeted. "I am doing this in large part as #Trump and family have tried, and thankfully failed, to destroy America’s democracy."

Cohen tweeted after news broke that Twitter had permanently banned the president "due to the risk of further incitement of violence" two days after a violent riot occurred at the U.S. Capitol.

Cohen also commented on Twitter banning Trump from its social platform.

"Know that #Trump relies on @Twitter to exist in the same way we require oxygen to breathe. He is losing his marbles right now!"