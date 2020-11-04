Former GOP stronghold of Arizona hands big wins to Democrats

PHOENIX (AP) — A changing electorate in Arizona has handed historic victories to Democrats in the former Republican stronghold.

Joe Biden became only the second Democratic presidential candidate since 1948 to win the state, and retired astronaut Mark Kelly gave the party both Senate seats for the first time in nearly 70 years.

The extraordinary turn of events had been coming for some time in the state long associated with late Republican Sens. Barry Goldwater and John McCain. Democrats benefited from Arizona’s changing demographics, with more young people and Latinos registering to vote, an influx of new residents and unease among some suburban women about President Donald Trump.

