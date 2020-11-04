Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Former GOP stronghold of Arizona hands big wins to Democrats

A changing electorate in Arizona has handed historic victories to Democrats in the former Republican stronghold. Photo via AP.
Posted at 5:15 AM, Nov 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-04 07:15:24-05

PHOENIX (AP) — A changing electorate in Arizona has handed historic victories to Democrats in the former Republican stronghold.

Joe Biden became only the second Democratic presidential candidate since 1948 to win the state, and retired astronaut Mark Kelly gave the party both Senate seats for the first time in nearly 70 years.

The extraordinary turn of events had been coming for some time in the state long associated with late Republican Sens. Barry Goldwater and John McCain. Democrats benefited from Arizona’s changing demographics, with more young people and Latinos registering to vote, an influx of new residents and unease among some suburban women about President Donald Trump.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Election 2020 Guide

ELECTION 2020 RESULTS