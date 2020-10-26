Menu

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says platform has helped register 4.4 million voters

AP2010
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Facebook creator and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Monday, October 26, 2020, that the social media platform has helped register 4.4 million voters. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Posted at 1:38 PM, Oct 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-26 16:38:29-04

Facebook creator and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the social media platform has helped register 4.4 million voters.

In June, Zuckerberg stated in a USA Today op-ed that Facebook set a goal to register 4 million voters through a voter registration drive for the upcoming election.

Well, it seems the social media giant reached its goal, announcing the milestone on social media Monday.

"This year, we launched the largest voting information campaign in US history, with the goal of helping 4 million people register to vote," Zuckerberg posted on his Facebook page. "Today, we hit our goal. We estimate we've helped 4.4 million people register across our apps -- based on conversion rates we calculated from states we've partnered with."

That's a mass difference from when they paired up for the initiative Rock the Vote in 2016 when they only registered 1.7 million voters, USA Today reported.

CNBC reported that Facebook also helped register 2 million people in 2018.

According to NBC News, Snapchat announced that it helped register more than 1 million voters back in early October.

