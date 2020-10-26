Eric Trump visiting Phoenix Monday to campaign for father, President Trump

With just days before the 2020 Presidential Election, both candidates are in a tight race in the Grand Canyon State.

President Trump is deploying his family to Phoenix this week as a last effort to entice Arizonans for their votes.

On Monday, Eric Trump will host a Make America Great Again! rally in Phoenix at Rustler's Roost restaurant.

The second son of the President is traveling to Arizona after holding a similar rally in Pennsylvania this past Saturday.

The Phoenix event begins at 6:00 p.m.

President Trump was in Arizona last week, October 19, when he traveled to Prescott and Tucson after initially postponing the events due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

His competitor, former Vice President Joe Biden and running mate Senator Kamala Harris visited the Valley earlier this month where they spoke with small business owners and American Indian tribal leaders.