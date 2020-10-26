Menu

Eric Trump visiting Phoenix Monday to campaign for father, President Trump

Chip Somodevilla
<p>WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 26: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (R) and his son Eric Trump cut the ribbon at the new Trump International Hotel October 26, 2016 in Washington, DC. The hotel, built inside the historic Old Post Office, has 263 luxry rooms, including the 6,300-square-foot 'Trump Townhouse' at $100,000 a night, with a five-night minimum. The Trump Organization was granted a 60-year lease to the historic building by the federal government before the billionaire New York real estate mogul announced his intent to run for president. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 5:25 PM, Oct 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-25 20:29:34-04

With just days before the 2020 Presidential Election, both candidates are in a tight race in the Grand Canyon State.

President Trump is deploying his family to Phoenix this week as a last effort to entice Arizonans for their votes.

On Monday, Eric Trump will host a Make America Great Again! rally in Phoenix at Rustler's Roost restaurant.

The second son of the President is traveling to Arizona after holding a similar rally in Pennsylvania this past Saturday.

The Phoenix event begins at 6:00 p.m.

President Trump was in Arizona last week, October 19, when he traveled to Prescott and Tucson after initially postponing the events due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

His competitor, former Vice President Joe Biden and running mate Senator Kamala Harris visited the Valley earlier this month where they spoke with small business owners and American Indian tribal leaders.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.