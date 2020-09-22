Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. to visit Arizona for events

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are set to make trips to Arizona this week to take part in events in Glendale and Chandler.

Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. will be visiting Chandler on Tuesday, Sept. 22 for "The Four More Tour."

According to an EventBrite page, Trump Jr. will be speaking with Charlie Kirk at 9 a.m. at the San Marcos Ballroom.

Students will get priority into the event, but non-students are also welcome. Registration is required.

Eric Trump

The 'Evangelicals for Trump: Praise, Prayer, and Patriotism' event with Eric Trump is set to take place Wednesday, Sept. 23 at the Dream City Church at 2 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m.

Tickets can be reserved online.

According to the event description, President Trump's son will be participating in the event with "Pastor Paula White, Pastor Jentezen Franklin, Pastor Todd Lamphere, Bishop Harry Jackson, and Jonathan Cain."

Last week, several members of the Trump family and Trump-Pence campaign visited Arizona for various events.

