Election Day 2020: Presidential race will come down to razor-thin margins in several key states

The polls have been closed throughout the U.S. for several hours, and the outcome of the presidential election remains in doubt — for now.

As it stands, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a slight advantage over President Donald Trump in electoral college votes, but several key swing states have yet to be called.

Biden currently has a 238 to 212 edge over Trump. A candidate needs 270 electoral college votes in order to claim the presidency.

Just as it did in 2016, the outcome of the race will likely hinge on the results of three states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. As of now, the race in all three states is too close to call.

Joe Biden has picked up the the state of Maine to maintain a slight edge in the Electoral College over Trump

Michigan (16 electoral votes) and Wisconsin (10 electoral votes) appear poised to offer close to a final count in the hours ahead. However, officials in Pennsylvania have cautioned that due to a high volume of mail-in votes, it may take several days to determine a winner of their 20 electoral votes.

In 2016, Trump won Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by about 100,000 combined votes.

The western swing state of Nevada (six electoral votes) also remains too close to call. Nevada won't resume counting ballots until Thursday morning, and still needs to tally mail ballots received on Election Day. The state expanded mail-in voting for the 2020 election and will also continue to count mail-in ballots for the next week.

Finally, though the majority of votes have been counted in Georgia (16 electoral college votes) and North Carolina (15 votes), the margins remain razor-thin. Trump currently holds narrow leads in both states.

The state of Alaska, whose polls closed at midnight ET, also remains too close to call, but polling has indicated that Trump is favored in the state.

Though the outcome of the election remains very much in doubt, President Donald Trump falsely declared victory in a White House speech early Wednesday morning. In a statement, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon called Trump's comments "outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect."