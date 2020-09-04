Biden to deliver remarks on US economy

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the U.S. economy following the release of Friday's jobs report.

Friday's report indicated that the unemployment rate dropped from about 10% to 8.4% after 1.4 million jobs were added in August.

While Friday's report exceeded some analysts' expectations, others warn the gains seen in recent months may be short-lived if further stimulus bills are not signed into law. Many provisions of the CARES Act, like increased unemployment benefits and bailout funds for the airline industry, have either expired already or are set to expire in the coming weeks.

Biden's address will take place from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

This week has been one of the most active weeks of the Biden campaign since he clinched the party's nomination. On Monday, Biden delivered an address from Pittsburgh in which he blamed President Donald Trump for a series of violent attacks against protesters throughout the country. On Wednesday, he took questions from reporters following an address about education amid the pandemic, and he traveled to Kensoha, Wisconsin, on Thursday to meet with the family of Jacob Blake.

President Donald Trump has often attacked Biden for running a passive campaign, accusing him of "hiding" while Trump attends rallies across the country.