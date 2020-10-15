Menu

Early voting numbers show 'historic participation' in Arizona

Posted at 9:40 PM, Oct 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-15 00:40:25-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Historic, record-breaking, never before seen: common phrases for a very uncommon early voting cycle.

"This is very unusual, for this many voters to come in on the first day and to have lines."

MAIL-IN BALLOTS RETURNED IN LARGE NUMBERS

Pima County's Recorder, F. Ann Rodriguez tells KGUN9 mail-in ballots started arriving in voter's mailboxes last week, most of them on Friday and Saturday.

It was quite the shock, she said, to see so many of you, Pima County voters, turn in them in so quickly and in such high numbers.

MAIL-IN BALLOTS AROUND THE STATE

"We've already opened, scanned, image scanned, signature verified, right before I came here, almost 30,000 ballots."

Compare that to numbers across the state.

Maricopa County: reporting 160,000 ballots processed already, with more than 35,000 ballots accounted for in the rest of the state's counties so far..

You start to understand why one official from Arizona's Secretary of State's office told KGUN9 these numbers could be of 'historic participation.'

MORE EARLY VOTING POLLS OPENING IN PIMA COUNTY

On Thursday, in Pima County, two more sites are set to open for both walk-in and drop off voting.

"Because of the demand from the public especially about dropping off their ballots."

Those sites are:

- Pima County Natural Resource Parks and Recreation Building, 3500 W. River Rd.
- Woods Library, 3455 N. 1st Avenue

Early voting ends on October 30th.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

