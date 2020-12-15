Despite the Electoral College sealing Biden's win, Trump continues to push election misinformation

President Donald Trump isn't letting up on pushing false claims about the 2020 election, even after the Electoral College upheld president-elect Joe Biden's win on Monday.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, Trump took to Twitter to spread more disinformation about voting systems and unsubstantiated voter fraud claims. The flood of misinformation forced Twitter to apply seven warning labels about election security to seven tweets or retweets from the president.

The Electoral College's vote on Monday to seal Biden's win in the 2020 election gives Trump little recourse to further challenge the results. The Supreme Court has already rejected several lawsuits brought by the Trump campaign, and with Electoral Votes cast, the election is now out of the hands of the states which counted the votes.

In a speech delivered Monday following the Electoral College vote, Biden delivered his most pointed criticism of Trump's continued election denialism yet. He described one lawsuit — in which Conservative-leaning states sued other battleground states in an attempt to overturn the results of the election — as "so extreme, we've never seen it before, a position that refused to respect the will of the people, refused to respect the rule of law, and refused to honor our Constitution."

"Thankfully, a unanimous Supreme Court immediately and completely rejected this effort," Biden said. "The court sent a clear signal to President Trump that they would be no part of an unprecedented assault on our democracy."

With election results sealed, the attention now turns to Jan. 20 — Inauguration Day.

Earlier this month, Trump said he would leave the White House if the Electoral College declared Biden the winner. However, it's unclear if he will greet Biden at the White House on Inauguration Day, as is tradition.

When asked by Fox News on Saturday if he planned to attend Biden's Inauguration, Trump simply said he "didn't want to talk about that."