Democrats could take control of Arizona Legislature

Posted at 6:24 PM, Oct 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-30 21:24:51-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats have a shot at taking control of one or both chambers of the Arizona Legislature for the first time in nearly 30 years in Tuesday's election.

The prospect has drawn millions of dollars in spending on a handful of legislative races that will decide the balance of power.

Democrats haven't won a majority in the state House or Senate since the 1990 election.

Republicans have used their legislative majorities to advance a conservative agenda over decades in control.

If Democrats win a chamber, they could block GOP legislation but many of their own bills would face a veto by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.

