Democrat Laura Conover wins unopposed race Pima County Attorney

TUCSON, Ariz. — Democrat Laura Conover has been selected as the Pima County Attorney in Tuesday's election.

Conover won the race for the Democratic seat with no Republican opponent. Polling showed 293,055 votes.

She won the Democratic primary over Jonathan Mosher and Mark Diebolt back in August.

Conover has been practicing criminal justice since she was an undergraduate student and is an advocate for victims and keeping them safe within the community\.

The seat for Pima County Attorney opened up after Barbara LaWall announced her retirement in October last year, which will be at the end of her sixth term, December 31. LaWall held the position since 1996.

