DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to hold press conference following Capitol riots

Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, D.C., will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, the day after hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building during a riot.

Four people died during Wednesday’s riot — one was shot by police, the other three died during medical emergencies. More than 50 people were arrested.

As rioters began breaching the Capitol Building, Bowser declared a curfew in the city between 6 p.m. ET Wednesday and 6 a.m. ET on Thursday. She later extended a public emergency in the city 15 days — the remainder of President Donald Trump’s term.

“President Trump continues to fan rage and violence by contending that the Presidential election was invalid,” Bowser said in a statement when extending the public emergency. “Persons are dissatisfied with judicial rulings and the findings of State Boards of Elections, and some persons can be expected to continue their violent protests through the inauguration.”

Extending a public emergency allows Bowser the flexibility to impose curfews, request disaster assistance funds from the federal government.

