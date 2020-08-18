Day 2 of the DNC: Former President Bill Clinton, AOC to speak Tuesday night

Former President Bill Clinton will highlight the second day of speeches from a virtual Democratic National Convention.

Among those joining Clinton are former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry, former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer.

Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, is also expected to deliver remarks.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the party's most vocal members and a leader in the Democratic party's progressive wing, will deliver a 60-second speech on Tuesday evening. Progressive members of the party have been critical of the DNC's decision to limit Ocasio-Cortez's speaking time, while allowing some Republicans, like former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, the opportunity to speak longer.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the criticism by posting, "I only have a minute," a poem by Dr. Benjamin E. Mays.

“I only have a minute.

Sixty seconds in it.

Forced upon me, I did not choose it,

But I know that I must use it.

Give account if I abuse it.

Suffer, if I lose it. Only a tiny little minute,

But eternity is in it.” - Dr. Benjamin E. Mays

(and recited by Elijah Cummings) 💜 https://t.co/ul9CE7NriV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 12, 2020

On Monday, former First Lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders highlighted the first night of speeches at the virtual DNC — a night that featured a running theme of unity.

Tuesday's remarks are themed "The Leaders We Are," and will feature "young and diverse elected leaders" speaking about "the future we’re building together."

The public portion of the DNC will begin at 9 p.m. ET, and is expected to run through 11 p.m. See the full schedule of events below.

THE LEADERS WE ARE

INTRODUCTION

Delivered by actress Tracee Ellis Ross

WE RESPECT THE CONSTITUTION

Remarks from former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates

Remarks from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

WE LEAD FROM THE OVAL OFFICE

Remarks from former U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and Jack Schlossberg — relatives of Former President John F. Kennedy

Remarks from Former President Jimmy Carter former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

Remarks from Former President Bill Clinton

THE LEADER WE NEED

INTRODUCTION

Delivered by DNC Chairman Tom Perez

NOMINATING SPEECHES FOR SEN. BERNIE SANDERS



Former UAW President Bob King

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (R-NY)

NOMINATING SPEECHES FOR JOE BIDEN



Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE)

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE)

ROLL CALL ACROSS AMERICA

DISCUSSION ON BIDEN'S HEALTHCARE PLAN

Includes remarks from progressive activist Ady Barkan

THE LEADER JOE BIDEN IS

Remarks from Former Sec. of State and 2004 Democratic Presidential nominee John Kerry

DISCUSSION ON BIDEN'S NATIONAL SECURITY PLAN

"TEACHER"

Introduction to Dr. Jill Biden

Remarks by Dr. Jill Biden

CLOSING