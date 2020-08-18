Day 2 of the DNC: Former President Bill Clinton, AOC to speak Tuesday night

Former President Bill Clinton will highlight the second day of speeches from a virtual Democratic National Convention.
Among those joining Clinton are former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry, former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer.
Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, is also expected to deliver remarks.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the party's most vocal members and a leader in the Democratic party's progressive wing, will deliver a 60-second speech on Tuesday evening. Progressive members of the party have been critical of the DNC's decision to limit Ocasio-Cortez's speaking time, while allowing some Republicans, like former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, the opportunity to speak longer.
Ocasio-Cortez responded to the criticism by posting, "I only have a minute," a poem by Dr. Benjamin E. Mays.
“I only have a minute.
Sixty seconds in it.
Forced upon me, I did not choose it,
But I know that I must use it.
Give account if I abuse it.
Suffer, if I lose it.
Only a tiny little minute,
But eternity is in it.”
- Dr. Benjamin E. Mays
(and recited by Elijah Cummings) 💜 https://t.co/ul9CE7NriV
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 12, 2020
On Monday, former First Lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders highlighted the first night of speeches at the virtual DNC — a night that featured a running theme of unity.
Tuesday's remarks are themed "The Leaders We Are," and will feature "young and diverse elected leaders" speaking about "the future we’re building together."
The public portion of the DNC will begin at 9 p.m. ET, and is expected to run through 11 p.m. See the full schedule of events below.
THE LEADERS WE ARE
INTRODUCTION
- Delivered by actress Tracee Ellis Ross
WE RESPECT THE CONSTITUTION
- Remarks from former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates
- Remarks from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)
WE LEAD FROM THE OVAL OFFICE
- Remarks from former U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and Jack Schlossberg — relatives of Former President John F. Kennedy
- Remarks from Former President Jimmy Carter former First Lady Rosalynn Carter
- Remarks from Former President Bill Clinton
THE LEADER WE NEED
INTRODUCTION
- Delivered by DNC Chairman Tom Perez
NOMINATING SPEECHES FOR SEN. BERNIE SANDERS
- Former UAW President Bob King
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (R-NY)
NOMINATING SPEECHES FOR JOE BIDEN
- Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE)
- Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE)
ROLL CALL ACROSS AMERICA
DISCUSSION ON BIDEN'S HEALTHCARE PLAN
- Includes remarks from progressive activist Ady Barkan
THE LEADER JOE BIDEN IS
- Remarks from Former Sec. of State and 2004 Democratic Presidential nominee John Kerry
DISCUSSION ON BIDEN'S NATIONAL SECURITY PLAN
"TEACHER"
- Introduction to Dr. Jill Biden
- Remarks by Dr. Jill Biden
CLOSING
- Musical performance by John Legend