Court mulls whether to end Arizona's registration extension

PHOENIX (AP) — An appeals court considering whether to put on hold an extension of Arizona's voter registration posed tough questions at a hearing Monday over whether state law allows such an extension.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Steven Logan extended the deadline from Oct. 5 to Oct. 23 after finding the pandemic has undermined election integrity by preventing a portion of the population from registering to vote.

Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Republican groups and Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs are asking the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to put on hold the ruling.