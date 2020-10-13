Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Court mulls bid to extend vote counting on Navajo Nation

items.[0].image.alt
Less than half of early mail-in ballots returned
Posted at 2:33 PM, Oct 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-13 17:33:45-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Appeals court judges are considering whether to give officials an extra 10 days after election day to count mail-in ballots for Navajo Nation members living on the tribe's reservation in Arizona.

The judges peppered lawyers with questions over how such ballots would be distinguished for counting purposes from those of other voters.

Six Navajo Nation members argued more time is needed because mail service on the reservation is slow and turning in ballots by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 would disenfranchise voters.

A judge previously rejected the request, saying those seeking the extension didn't prove the deadline imposes a disparate burden on tribal members.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 23: Voter registration deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.