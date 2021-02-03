County still refusing demand by Arizona Senate on election

PHOENIX (AP) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is again refusing to buckle to pressure from Arizona Senate Republicans and turn over equipment and ballots from November's general election.

The Republican-dominated board on Tuesday let a noon deadline for complying with a Senate subpoena pass.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Warren Peterson warned of "serious legal consequences" if the board continues to drag its feet.

Peterson says the Senate is drafting a contempt resolution against the board for failing to comply with the subpoena.

Tuesday's developments come as the Senate and board remain stuck in a standoff prompted by Democratic President Joe Biden's victory in the state.