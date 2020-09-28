President Trump to provide update on nation’s coronavirus testing strategy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump is expected to provide an update on America’s coronavirus testing strategy on Monday.

The White House press conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

The briefing comes a day before Trump is set to take on former Vice President Joe Biden in the first presidential debate of the 2020 election. One of the announced topics is the COVID-19 pandemic, which Biden has accused Trump of failing to adequately address.

As of Monday afternoon, the COVID-19 death toll was near 205,000, with at least 7.1 million cases confirmed in the nation, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The press conference also comes after a bombshell report from The New York Times, in which the publication says it has obtained more than two decades worth of Trump’s tax information.

The documents reportedly revealed Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017. In 10 of the 15 years before that, he paid no income taxes at all, The Times reports.

Trump has called the reporting "fake news."