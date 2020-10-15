Harris cancels travel through Sunday after 2 associated with campaign contract COVID-19

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris said Thursday that she would suspend in-person campaigning until Oct. 19 after she encountered two people who have contracted COVID-19.

According to a statement from Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon, a "non-staff flight crew member" and Harris' communications director, Liz Allen, both tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

According to the campaign, Harris was "not in close contact, as defined by the CDC," with either person.

While she does not need to quarantine by CDC guidelines, the campaign has canceled her travel through Sunday "out of an abundance of caution."

The campaign added that those who tested positive have not had any contact with Biden campaign staffers since thier diagnosis.

Harris took PCR COVID-19 tests on Oct. 8 and Oct. 14, both of which have come back negative.

Harris was scheduled to campaign in North Carolina on Thursday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.