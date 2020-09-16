Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Biden to deliver campaign speech regarding COVID-19 vaccines

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Patrick Semansky/AP
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a Hispanic Heritage Month event, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden to deliver campaign speech regarding COVID-19 vaccines
Posted at 11:19 AM, Sep 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-16 14:29:42-04

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will discuss vaccines amid the coronavirus pandemic during an address on Wednesday.

Biden's speech will take place the same day that the federal government unveiled initial plans to distribute COVID-19 vaccines when they become available.

According to a plan put forth by the Department of Defense and other federal agencies, the first round of vaccines would be reserved for medical professionals and essential workers. Eventually, vaccines would be distributed to whoever would like one.

Vaccines would be provided to the public without cost thanks to Congress's legislation and signed into law by President Donald Trump.

However, The Associated Press reports that officials face an uphill battle in getting the country vaccinated. A poll taken earlier this year indicates that about half of people would not take a vaccine if offered one.

Biden's comments also come a day after President Donald Trump made the claim that COVID-19 would "disappear" even without a vaccine.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Voter Resources and Information
Register to vote or update your registration Find My Polling Place Check my mail-in ballot status Arizona Secretary of State - Elections