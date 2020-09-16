Biden to deliver campaign speech regarding COVID-19 vaccines

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will discuss vaccines amid the coronavirus pandemic during an address on Wednesday.

Biden's speech will take place the same day that the federal government unveiled initial plans to distribute COVID-19 vaccines when they become available.

According to a plan put forth by the Department of Defense and other federal agencies, the first round of vaccines would be reserved for medical professionals and essential workers. Eventually, vaccines would be distributed to whoever would like one.

Vaccines would be provided to the public without cost thanks to Congress's legislation and signed into law by President Donald Trump.

However, The Associated Press reports that officials face an uphill battle in getting the country vaccinated. A poll taken earlier this year indicates that about half of people would not take a vaccine if offered one.

Biden's comments also come a day after President Donald Trump made the claim that COVID-19 would "disappear" even without a vaccine.