Biden to address education amid pandemic during Wednesday address

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will deliver an address in his home state of Delaware in which he is expected to lay out his campaign's plan for education amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his address, Biden is expected to criticize President Donald Trump's COVID-19 response.

Trump has been adamant that schools across the country reopen for in-person classes his fall, and he's threatened to withhold federal funding to schools who choose to conduct classes virtually.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the Trump administration, has recommended that only schools in areas where the virus is not rapidly spreading should open for in-person

classes.

Daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 are falling in the U.S. as schools begin to open their doors. However, Johns Hopkins reports that the U.S. continues to be one of the world leaders in daily confirmed cases of the virus.

Wednesday's address is the second public speech Biden has given this week. On Monday, Biden traveled to Pittsburgh to deliver a speech in which he denounced violent protests by both left- and right-wing extremists and blamed Trump for months of civil unrest across the country.