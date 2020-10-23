Colorado trailer park tenants say landlord is threatening to hike rent if Joe Biden wins

“To all tenants:

Please understand if Joe Biden is elected as our next president. Everything you do and have to pay for will change completely.

Everything will be increased. Like paying A LOT more in taxes, utilities, gasoline, groceries, new permits, fees and regulations … everything! This also means your rent will be increased to cover expenses. Most likely, rent would double in price!

If the current president is re-elected, we will not raise the rent for at least two years.

Voting is your choice and I’m not telling you how to vote. We are just informing our tenants what we will do according to the election results.

If Trump wins, we all win. If Biden wins, we all lose.

Vote on November 3, 2020,” the letter said.”

