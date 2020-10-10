Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Climate activist Greta Thunberg shows support for Joe Biden in rare political tweet

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Markus Schreiber/AP
Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives for a news conference following a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Climate activist Greta Thunberg shows support for Joe Biden in rare political tweet
Posted at 8:26 AM, Oct 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-10 12:35:33-04

STOCKHOLM – Greta Thunberg showed support for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a rare political tweet Saturday.

The 17-year-old environmental activist wrote that she doesn’t usually engage in party politics, but the upcoming U.S. election “is above and beyond that.”

“From a climate perspective it’s very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates. But, I mean…you know…damn!” wrote Thunberg. “Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden.”

In the same tweet, Thunberg shared an editorial piece from Scientific American that says, “choosing Donald Trump for president is choosing fiction over fact – a fatal mistake.” In September, the publication broke with its 175-year tradition of not endorsing presidential candidates and backed Biden.

Thunberg has become a face of the movement to combat climate change.

Thunberg has also been criticized by Trump in the past. When the activist was named Time’s Person of the Year in 2019, the president mocked her, saying she needed to “work on her anger management problem, then go to a good old-fashioned movie with a friend.”

Trump has publicly dismissed the science on climate change. Last month, he said “I don’t think science knows” what it’s talking about regarding global warming and the resulting worsening of wildfires, hurricanes and other natural disasters.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 23: Voter registration deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.