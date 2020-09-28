Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Cindy McCain joins Biden transition team, Wall Street Journal reports

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ross D. Franklin/AP
As he greets supporters, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is flanked by wife Cindy McCain, right, and Cheryl Flake, left, wife of Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., after being declared the winner in the Arizona Republican primary Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016, in Phoenix. The 80-year-old McCain defeated former state Sen. Kelli Ward and two other Republicans on the ballot. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Cindy McCain joins Biden transition team, Wall Street Journal reports
Posted at 11:55 AM, Sep 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-28 14:55:32-04

Cindy McCain has joined the presidential transition team for Joe Biden, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

The wife of late Senator John McCain made the announcement of her support for Biden in the presidential race last week.

The Wall Street Journal says McCain will offer input on policies that could be put in place, but she is not a paid staff member. She is expected to advise on issues surrounding women and children.

McCain is one of two Republicans on the advisory board, joining Former Veterans Affairs Secretary Bob McDonald.

Read more about the transition team and see the full Wall Street Journal report here.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadline in Arizona

October, 5: Voter registration deadline
October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 23: Request absentee/mail-in ballot
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee/mail-in delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.