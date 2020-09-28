Cindy McCain joins Biden transition team, Wall Street Journal reports

Cindy McCain has joined the presidential transition team for Joe Biden, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

The wife of late Senator John McCain made the announcement of her support for Biden in the presidential race last week.

The Wall Street Journal says McCain will offer input on policies that could be put in place, but she is not a paid staff member. She is expected to advise on issues surrounding women and children.

McCain is one of two Republicans on the advisory board, joining Former Veterans Affairs Secretary Bob McDonald.

Read more about the transition team and see the full Wall Street Journal report here.