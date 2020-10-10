Cindy McCain featured in new campaign ad for Joe Biden

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is rolling out a new campaign ad featuring Cindy McCain.

The ad, released Saturday morning, features Cindy, the widow of late Arizona Senator John McCain, called "Like John Did."

It highlights how the former Vice President Biden will "put his country first, including honoring veterans and fallen heroes, and listening to the experts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic."

The ad started running statewide Saturday and on Sunday it will premier nationwide on Fox News Sunday before airing on 60 Minutes and during NFL football games.

Cindy McCain campaigned with Biden and Senator Kamala Harris on Thursday in Phoenix before they paid a visit to American Indian tribal leaders and small business owners.

In the ad, McCain says: "Now more than ever, we need a President who will put service before self. A President who will lead with courage and compassion, not ego. A President who will respect the sacrifices made by our service members and their families. A President who will honor our fallen heroes, and a President who will bring out the best in us - not the worst."

She highlights Biden's record of public service, saying: "Joe Biden's dedicated his life to this country and working across the aisle to get things done. Joe will always fight for the American people, just like John did."

During the Democratic National Convention, McCain lent her voice to a video highlighting Senator McCain and Joe Biden's friendship and bipartisan work together.

McCain is part of a long list of Republicans who have endorsed Joe Biden, including former AZ Senator Jeff Flake and more than two dozen former Republican Members of Congress.