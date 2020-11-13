Menu

China issues congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden

Carolyn Kaster/AP
President-elect Joe Biden pauses as listens to media questions at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 5:32 AM, Nov 13, 2020
BEIJING — China has become one of the last major countries to congratulate U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who is expected to make few changes to U.S. policy toward Beijing on trade, technology and other conflicts that have soured relations.

China, along with Russia, avoided joining the throng that congratulated Biden last weekend after he and running mate Kamala Harris secured enough Electoral College votes in the Nov. 3 election to win the White House.

"We respect the choice of the American people. We congratulate Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

