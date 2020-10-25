Cher to visit Phoenix for Biden/Harris campaign event

As the countdown to Election Day continues, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden remain in a tight race.

This month, both nominees for President visited Arizona and spoke with voters.

Sunday and Monday, singer and actress Cher will be in Phoenix to campaign for Joe Biden.

Cher is set to attend Biden for President get-out-the-vote events in Maricopa County to urge voters to vote early.

On Sunday, Cher will speak at a campaign rally in Phoenix at 7 p.m. Monday, she will visit Mission for Arizona Supply Center at 11 a.m and newly-opened early voting locations in Maricopa County to help pass out campaign materials at 2:15 p.m.

Going Nevada & Arizona to speak on behalf of BIDEN HARRIS — Cher (@cher) October 22, 2020

On Saturday, actress Kerry Washington and former All-Pro NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha will travel to Maricopa County on behalf of the Biden/Harris campaign to encourage Arizonans to vote early. Details on this event haven't yet been released.

President Trump visited Prescott and Tucson after initially postponing the events due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris visited the Valley where they spoke with small business owners and American Indian tribal leaders.