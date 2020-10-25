Menu

Cher to visit Phoenix for Biden/Harris campaign event

Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2016, file photo, singer and actress Cher stops to talk to media as she leaves a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton at the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum in Provincetown, Mass. Cher, composer Phillip Glass, country music star Reba McEntire and jazz legend Wayne Shorter have been announced as this year’s recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors awards. The recipients will be honored in a special ceremony at Washington’s Kennedy Center on Dec. 2. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Biden/Harris campaign draws big stars to the Valley
Posted at 11:02 AM, Oct 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-25 14:09:37-04

As the countdown to Election Day continues, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden remain in a tight race.

This month, both nominees for President visited Arizona and spoke with voters.

Sunday and Monday, singer and actress Cher will be in Phoenix to campaign for Joe Biden.

Cher is set to attend Biden for President get-out-the-vote events in Maricopa County to urge voters to vote early.

On Sunday, Cher will speak at a campaign rally in Phoenix at 7 p.m. Monday, she will visit Mission for Arizona Supply Center at 11 a.m and newly-opened early voting locations in Maricopa County to help pass out campaign materials at 2:15 p.m.

On Saturday, actress Kerry Washington and former All-Pro NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha will travel to Maricopa County on behalf of the Biden/Harris campaign to encourage Arizonans to vote early. Details on this event haven't yet been released.

President Trump visited Prescott and Tucson after initially postponing the events due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris visited the Valley where they spoke with small business owners and American Indian tribal leaders.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

