Board of canvassers deadlocked on certifying election results in Detroit

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers are deadlocked in certifying election results after two Republican members voted against certification Tuesday night.

The board of canvassers vote tied 2 to 2 along party lines.

There has been a whirlwind of unproven allegations of fraud and a string of lawsuits since the election two weeks ago. The canvassers' vote came after many Detroit precincts were found to be out of balance.

WAYNE COUNTY BOARD OF CANVASSERS - 2 Republican members voted not to certify the ballots- public comment is now open and it is intense. People calling board members racist. This is commenter Ned Staebler: pic.twitter.com/cEsDlxzVXT — Jennifer Ann Wilson WXYZ (@JennaWils) November 17, 2020

JUST NOW: Wayne County Canvassers are spilt on certifying election results as the deadline looms. The two Republicans on the board voted no. The two Democrats voted yes. The discussion continues. Meantime, legal action could take place in the coming days. @wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/DmVYgpw9w3 — Rudy Harper (@RudyHarperWXYZ) November 17, 2020

That means the number of votes are not in line with the number of voters. However, the variance is said to be small with no evidence of fraud or systemic failure.

It could now be up to the state to canvass and certify Wayne County's election results.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson responding to the deadlock in a tweet saying, "Should the current decision of the Board of Wayne County Canvassers hold through the adjournment of today's meeting, the Board of State Canvassers will be responsible for certifying the Wayne County election."

My statement on the actions taken during today’s meeting of the Board of Wayne County Canvassers. pic.twitter.com/Vb2TRpiLdJ — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) November 17, 2020

Governor Whitmer responded to the events with the following statement:

In refusing to approve the results of the election in Wayne County, the two Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers have placed partisan politics above their legal duty to certify the election results. The people have spoken: Joe Biden won Michigan by more than 140,000 votes. Today’s action is a blatant attempt to undermine the will of the voters. The process, however, will move forward. Under Michigan law, the Board of State of Canvassers will now finish the job and I have every expectation they will certify the results when the job is done.

The head of the Michigan Republican Party Laura Cox issued the following statement about the vote;

The people of Michigan deserve to know what happened in Wayne County on Election Day and the days following. I am proud that, due to the efforts of the Michigan Republican Party, the Republican National Committee and the Trump Campaign, enough evidence of irregularities and potential voter fraud was uncovered resulting in the Wayne County Board of Canvassers refusing to certify their election results. This action will allow more time for us to get to the bottom of these deeply troubling irregularities. The people of Michigan deserve fair, open and transparent elections, and we will continue to fight for just that.

The Michigan Democratic Party condemned the vote in the following statement:

In an outrageous display of partisan posturing, the two Republicans on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers refused to certify the election results. Monica Palmer and William Hartmann have chosen to tarnish their personal legacy by picking up the GOP banner of making allegations without any evidence. For the Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers to buy into conspiracy theories and completely disregard the will of the voters in Michigan is not only shameful but a complete dereliction of duties. It was made clear by the comments during the meeting by Palmer and Hartmann, that they have no true understanding of the task they have been charged with and zero understanding of Michigan statutes governing recounts. This action does away with a long and proud history of Wayne County Board of Canvassers acting in a truly bipartisan fashion, protecting the sanctity of the vote and instilling confidence in Wayne County residents that their votes were indeed counted and counted correctly. Which is exactly what happened this year. The actions of Palmer and Hartman disrespects and disregards the voters of Wayne County, the incredibly hard work of the dedicated poll workers and clerks of Wayne County all in the name of partisan showboating. Before public comment concluded and the business of the meeting was done this evening, Laura Cox, Chair of the MIGOP released a statement taking credit for persuading the Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers refusing to certify the election results. This just confirms that this is nothing more than political showboating based on partisan positioning. Even during the meeting, Palmer and Hartmann conceded that their actions would not impact any results. While bringing shame on themselves and MIGOP leadership, Palmer and Hartmann have now shown us they are willing to violate the oath they took when they were appointed to the Board of Canvassers.

This article was written by WXYZ.