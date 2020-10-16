Menu

Biden's town hall event drew more network viewers than Trump's, reports say

Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Joe Biden hold town hall forms on Oct. 15, 2020.
Former Vice President Joe Biden came out ahead in Thursday's duel of town halls with President Donald Trump — at least in terms of network ratings.

According to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, Biden garnered 12.7 million viewers on ABC between 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET on Thursday night. During that same time span, Trump drew a total of 10.4 million viewers during his hour-long event on NBC.

Nielsen, the company that tracks TV viewership, tweeted Friday that those figures were accurate, but added that it did not include ratings for cable audiences, who could have watched Trump's event on both CNBC and MSNBC. Full ratings, including cable audience ratings, will be made public later on Friday afternoon.

Trump and Biden were originally slated to appear together for a town hall-style debate. However, the Commission on Presidential Debates said earlier this month that the event would take place virtually following Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. Trump then dropped out, saying he wouldn't "waste his time" with a virtual debate.

Biden then scheduled his town hall event with ABC News. It wasn't until Wednesday that NBC News announced Trump would hold his own town hall at the same time as Biden.

