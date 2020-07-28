Biden unveils plan for 'racial economic equality;' says VP pick coming next week

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden unveiled plans for racial economic equality on Tuesday before reporters in Delaware.

Among the highlights of Biden’s plan, he says he wants to make public and historically black colleges and universities tuition free for families making less than $125,000 per year. He also said that he wants to provide student debt relief to lower income Americans.

The Biden campaign released data that says that Black college graduates with a bachelor’s degree hold $7,000 more student debt than white graduates.

Biden also said that if elected, he would devote $150 billion for small business opportunities for those who have “been structurally excluded for generations.”

“We need to make bold, practical investments to recover from the economic mess we’re in, and to rebuild for the economic future our country deserves,” Biden said in prepared remarks on Tuesday.

During his news conference, he said that he plans to name a vice presidential candidate during the first week of August. Biden has previously said that he will choose a woman, and the former vice president has faced pressure from within the Democratic party to choose a woman of color.

In June, Sen. Amy Klobuchar withdrew from consideration to be his running mate and urged Biden to choose a woman of color to be his running mate.

