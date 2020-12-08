Biden to formally introduce his picks for top health positions this afternoon

WASHINGTON — The health care team assembled by President-elect Joe Biden points to stronger federal management of the nation's COVID-19 response, a leading role for science and an emphasis on fair and equitable distribution of vaccines and treatments.

With Monday's announcement of his health secretary and a half dozen other key officials Biden is aiming to leave behind the personal dramas that erupted under President Donald Trump. He hopes to return the federal response to a more methodical approach focused on achieving results by applying scientific knowledge in a transparent and disciplined manner.

But Biden doesn't yet have a tested team — just players drafted for key positions. According to the Associated Press, only a few had previously been with Biden's coronavirus advisory board, but the president-elect will need new members to hit the ground running.

While Trump has mostly delegated virus response to states, Biden's selection of businessman Jeff Zients signals a stronger federal response in the next administration. Among Zient past credits includes his rescue of the HealthCare.gov website, which had faltered shortly after launching in 2013.

Biden also signaled a heavy reliance on scientific experts, particularly with his pick of infectious disease expert Dr. Rochelle Walensky to lead the CDC and the return of Dr. Vivek Murthy as Surgeon General. He's also asked Dr. Anthony Fauci to join his administration as a medical adviser while still stating in his role as the director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases.

Biden is expected to formally introduce his picks for top health positions in a press conference this afternoon.