LIVE: Biden to deliver remarks to supporters at drive-in event in Vegas

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is in Las Vegas, where is set to host a drive-in event to speak to his supporters, who will be able to see him while in their cars.

Biden is scheduled to speak at the drive-in event at approximately 5:15 p.m. ET.

Earlier in the day, Biden spoke at the East Las Vegas Community Center where he told supporters that he can’t win without strong support from Hispanics.

Biden is telling Latinos in Nevada that they can “determine the outcome” of the November election and help deliver a Democratic victory big enough to keep President Donald Trump from pushing “phony challenges” to the results.

Latinos are on track to surpass Black voters as the single largest nonwhite share of the U.S. electorate. Biden told a masked, socially distanced crowd that voting in decisive numbers is “the thing that guarantees significant influence over what happens next” because politicians respond to those that “delivered the vote.”

Biden drew parallels between his family lineage as Irish Catholic immigrants and much of the Latino community that he said is hurt by Trump’s hard-line immigration policies. Biden says “family and faith” link his experiences with the Hispanic community.

Early voting starts in Nevada Oct. 17.

Hillary Clinton won the state in 2016, but it remains a battleground.