Biden to campaign in Georgia for Democrat Senate candidates in key runoff races

ATLANTA — As Republicans try to brand Georgia's Democratic candidates as puppets who would ensure a leftist takeover of the Senate, Democrats believe they have a helpful counter to the exaggerated attacks: President-elect Joe Biden.

Biden is the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia since 1992. He'll return to the state Tuesday to campaign alongside Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff elections that will determine Senate control.

As it stands, the Republicans hold a 50-48 majority in the upper chamber. But if both Ossoff and Warnock win their January runoff elections, Democrats would take control of the Senate by virtue of vice president-elect Kamala Harris' tiebreak vote.

Democrats see Biden as well suited to make his party’s case in Georgia, an emerging battleground where a Democratic victory statewide still requires support from moderates and perhaps even Republican-leaning independents.

According to the Associated Press, Warnock and Ossoff could benefit from riding Biden's coattails. Biden finished with more votes than any candidate during the 2020 election — but Ossoff ran about 88,000 votes behind President Donald Trump and about 100,000 votes behind Biden.

Trump campaigned for Republican candidates, Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue, earlier this month.