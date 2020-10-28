Menu

Biden shuns easy virus answers; Trump vows to 'vanquish' it

AP
In this combination photo, president Donald Trump, left, speaks at a news conference on Aug. 11, 2020, in Washington and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del. on Aug. 13, 2020. The conventions, which will be largely virtual because of the coronavirus, will be Aug. 17-20 for the Democrats and Aug. 24-27 for the Republicans. (AP Photo)
Donald Trump, Joe Biden
Posted at 4:00 PM, Oct 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-28 19:00:03-04

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Joe Biden is focusing on COVID-19 in the final days of the election campaign, while President Donald Trump is anxious to talk about just about anything else.

Biden said Wednesday he is “not running on the false promises of being able to end this pandemic by flipping a switch” but will prioritize science if elected. He said Trump’s handling of the pandemic is an “insult” to its victims.

Meanwhile, Trump continued using the campaign's last few days to keep up a whirlwind schedule focusing on economic growth and other achievements he claims for his first four years.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

