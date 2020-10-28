Biden shuns easy virus answers; Trump vows to 'vanquish' it

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Joe Biden is focusing on COVID-19 in the final days of the election campaign, while President Donald Trump is anxious to talk about just about anything else.

Biden said Wednesday he is “not running on the false promises of being able to end this pandemic by flipping a switch” but will prioritize science if elected. He said Trump’s handling of the pandemic is an “insult” to its victims.

Meanwhile, Trump continued using the campaign's last few days to keep up a whirlwind schedule focusing on economic growth and other achievements he claims for his first four years.