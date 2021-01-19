Biden set to travel from Delaware to DC on Tuesday ahead of the inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to arrive in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, hours before he will be sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States.

Upon his arrival in Washington, Biden will be greeted with a scene no other president-elect has faced ahead of their inauguration.

The area surrounding Capitol Hill and the White House is currently heavily fortified and full of federal law enforcement agents due to threats of violence prompted by the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riots at the U.S. Capitol.

On top of those threats of violence, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cripple America as the U.S. nears a death toll of 400,000. Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris will attend a memorial for victims of the virus at the Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday evening.

Biden originally planned to arrive in D.C. via train, but the plan was scrapped following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. During his time as a senator and as vice president, Biden continually commuted to his home state every day via train, earning him the nickname "Amtrak Joe."

Prior to his departure from Delaware on Tuesday, Biden and his wife, future first lady Jill Biden, will deliver remarks from Wilmington — the city that was home to Biden's transition headquarters. Biden will then fly to Joint Base Andrews before making his arrival in Washington.