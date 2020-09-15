Biden seeks to woo Latinos in 1st trip to Florida as nominee

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — In his first trip to Florida at the Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden sought to build support among Latinos, who could decide the election in one of the nation's fiercest battleground states.

In a roundtable with veterans in Tampa on Tuesday afternoon, Biden tore into President Donald Trump for his reported remarks referring to fallen soldiers as "suckers" and "losers."

Later in the day, Biden will hold a Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff event in Kissimmee, near Orlando, as part of an urgent mission to build support among Latinos who could decide the election in one of the nation's fiercest battleground states.